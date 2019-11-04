November 4, 2019 Anson Record Sports 0

FOOTBALL

Anson 34

West Stanly 0

West Stanly 0-0-0-0 — 0

Anson 14-7-6-7 — 34

Highlights: For Anson, the defense held West Stanly to just 146 total yards of offense (118 rushing, 28 passing); Wesley Lear was 10-for-21 through the air for 206 yards and a trio of touchdowns; R.J. Jackson had two scoring receptions; Tyrek Hardison caught a TD pass; Dequon Sturdivant rushed for 130 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns; Rasheed Burns had 14 tackles — including nine solo and one for loss — and had a fumble recovery; Darren Harrington added three tackles for loss, including two sacks, and caused a fumble; Kyonta Burns had a fumble recovery.

Records: Anson 6-3, 3-0; West Stanly 8-1, 2-1

Jayvee: Not reported

VOLLEYBALL

Class 2-A playoffs

Second round

Croatan 25-25-25

Anson 17-12-9

Highlights: None reported

Records: Anson 16-7; Croatan 21-3