MORVEN — Artwork from the first two-day Little Flower AI Winter Literacy Camp, held this past January at the HOLLA! Development Center in collaboration with the NC Arts Council, and ARC Communications LLC for area youth in grades six through twelve, is now on display at the HOLLA! Center.

Dr. Florita Bell Griffin of Little Flower provided the AI technology for the two-day AI literacy camp. Dr. Takeda LeGrand, Senior Director of Sales and Development at ARC, also assisted Dr. Griffin with guiding participants through the design process of their digital art pieces.

Only ten slots were available for the winter camp, and using AI, students each created five works of art to be voted on by their instructors and peers. Attendees were then asked to prepare a short speech explaining their voted on work. The chosen works of art were thenmounted on canvas.