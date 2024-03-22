WADESBORO — In response to ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed Peachland Flea Market coming to Faulkner Rd., Commissioner Jamie Caudle used his Chairman’s Report to clarify a few outstanding issues in regards to the project at the meeting on Tuesday night.

“We have been back and forth over this issue with our county attorney [Scott Forbes] numerous times,” he emphasized. “To this date, there is a moratorium in place that prohibits a flea market from opening in Anson County. “

His frustration evident, Caudle went on to state, “ It is my understanding from talking to our building inspector that you do not have to have a permit to grade your driveway, as a resident or as a business.”

Caudle continued to outline that currently in Anson County you do not need a permit to move dirt on your property, whether you are a resident or a business. According to Caudle, a moratorium does not prevent someone from hauling rock, dirt, gravel, or other materials on their property.

“Any building activities that do not require a permit are allowed on that property. The individuals working on the flea market can go out there and work. They cannot do electrical work, they cannot do plumbing, they can not add structures, walls, or build a house without a permit. The building inspector will not sign off on these permits until they receive the architectural drawings,” declared Caudle. “Once the architectural drawings are presented, then our building inspector will know how to classify the building as to what it is going to do. Right now they are telling us this is going to be a flea market… we do not have confirmation of that from an architect that that is what they are building.”

Following the submission of a blueprint for the proposed facility, the county manager, building inspector, environmental health and fire marshal will go out and inspect the site to ensure it passes code.

Caudle went on to confirm that a six-month moratorium is in place and that the county attorney has mailed a certified letter to the business owner that there is a moratorium in effect at this time.

Eager to assuage the concerns of residents, Forbes added, “I personally told the president (or person that identified themselves as the president) of the organization, as well as investors. They have had in person notification and they have had written notification,” stated Forbes, though he admits he has not followed up with tracking to confirm the date the letter was received.

“People can tell you whatever they want, but we are confirming that a moratorium has been placed, it was a unanimous vote by the Board of Commissioners to implement a moratorium. Part of the moratorium process is having a public hearing and that is what we are trying to get set up now,” said Caudle.

Caudle confirmed the public hearing will be advertised once it is scheduled, giving all citizens a chance to share their concerns regarding the proposed flea market endeavor.

In closing, Caudle confided on a personal note, “Your concerns are warranted and I agree with you 100%. We are taking every legal avenue we can to make sure that this facility is meeting the proper requirements that are set forth by our county.”

Following going into closed session, Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn put forth a motion to adjourn the meeting until Monday, March 25 at 3 p.m. The motion, seconded by Commissioner Priscilla Little-Reid, passed without opposition.

Citizens wishing to learn more about the county’s moratorium currently in effect, voice concerns, or gain further insight into the permitting process and county zoning plans are invited to attend. Adjourning the meeting allows commissioners and county leaders to continue researching what legal resources are available to the county currently.