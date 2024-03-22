WADESBORO- On Thursday March 14, thirty-year old Jamoszio Burch, an Anson County youth basketball coach, was arrested and charged with one count of human trafficking of a child and two indecent liberties with children, according to details released by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

A resident of Wadesboro, Burch is known locally as ‘Coach Moszi.’ The suspect has had a coaching presence in both Anson and Union Counties. Posts on his personal social media accounts describe Burch as having founded the N.C. Jayhawks, a traveling basketball team.

Burch has also served as a former varsity basketball coach for Union Academy Charter School in Monroe, the first and longest running charter school in Union County. Alarmed by the alleged crimes of their former coach, Union Academy issued the following statement to families,

“UA Families:

I am writing to inform you that we are aware of the recent arrest of former varsity basketball assistant coach Jamoszio Burch in Anson County. Mr. Burch’s contract expired at the end of the recent basketball season and was not renewed. He is no longer affiliated with UA.

We understand that news like this can be concerning, especially when it involves someone who was previously associated with our school. Please rest assured that the safety and well-being of our students are always our top priority, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.”

Court documents show that the crimes Burch has been accused of committing occurred in 2022. Burch allegedly transported a juvenile with the intent of holding them in sexual servitude. As he coached young men across Anson County, the Sheriff’s Office anticipates more victims and additional charges to be filed against Burch.

Once arrested, Burch was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is working jointly with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to gather further evidence and uncover more potential victims of Burch.

Following Burch’s arrest on March 14, Stanly County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media page that they had received information regarding potential crimes committed by Burch in their county and requested anyone who is a victim or knows someone who is a victim to please reach out to the Stanly Sheriff’s Office at 704-986-3714.

Burch is expected to appear in court on Monday, March 25th. Captain Brian Tice of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office has assured residents, “With this being a case involving minors we are not releasing much information to the media but we will be issuing another press release in the coming days.”

This is a developing story and further details will be provided as they are released.