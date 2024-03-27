March 14

MORVEN — At 12:11 a.m., deputies respond to Warehouse St. following a report of stolen property. When deputies arrived on scene, they met with the victim, his employer, and the property owner. The victim stated to deputies that when he returned to his home on Maple St., he discovered various items stolen from his home, such as; heaters, air conditioners, jewelry, tools, TV’s, and assorted household items with an estimated value of $5,000.00. The victim’s employer stated that he had found the stolen items at his warehouse where he had previously given permission to two individuals to store their belongings. The owner of the property stated that the building had been broken into approximately two weeks prior to the current incident. Later in the day, deputies responded to a disturbance call on Maple St. Arriving at the location, deputies discovered the victim from the previous incident involved in a dispute with two individuals over his stolen property. The individuals were attempting to leave the scene when deputies arrived. After identifying the couple as Timothy McManus and Tanya Wolfe, deputies learned the pair had outstanding warrants. When deputies handcuffed McManus, they found drug paraphernalia in his backpack. Deputies retained the drug paraphernalia, served McManus with charges and released him pending a hearing. Arrested for probation violation, Wolfe was placed in the Anson County Jail. Case remains active.

POLKTON — At 5:29 p.m., deputies responded to Olive Branch Rd. following a report of bullet holes found inside vehicles and a home on the property. It is the belief of the victims that the rounds originated from a nearby shooting range. The case is active.

March 15

POLKTON — At 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to Cedar Grove Church Rd. following a report of an individual seen trespassing on a trail camera. Deputies arrived at the scene and began scouring the area for the perpetrator. While attempting to locate the suspect, deputies found multiple outbuildings on the property broken into with items from the buildings littering the ground outside. The subject pictured in the trail camera appears to be a white male, dressed all in black and using an electric scooter as a get-away vehicle. Later that day, Captain Williams located an unknown subject riding along on an electric scooter and matching the all in black clothing description of the unknown subject from the previous call. When Captain Williams attempted to engage the individual, the male ran off into the woods, leaving his trusty scooter behind. The case is active.

POLKTON — At 11:34 p.m., observant Deputy Luis Galvan noticed a vehicle while on patrol that he knew belonged to an individual with active misdemeanor and felony warrants from Anson and Union counties. Attempting to perform a traffic stop, the driver of the suspicious vehicle, whom Deputy Galvan was able to visually identify as Charles Newsome, pulled into a driveway and fled the scene on foot. While searching the suspect’s vehicle, deputies discovered a BB gun whose handle was outfitted with black electrical tape in order to conceal a Co2 cartridge. Deputies noticed the orange safety cap on the end of the barrel was removed to give the appearance of a glock firearm. Deputies also located a cigarette pack, discarded by the suspect in his flight, that contained a plastic baggy with a crystal-like substance visually consistent with methamphetamine. After a brief foot pursuit the suspect was easily apprehended and transported to the Magistrate’s Office where he faced numerous outstanding warrants. Adding to his existing criminal portfolio, Newsome was charged with resisting arrest, possessing methamphetamine, and a host of traffic violations. Case closed by arrest.

March 16

ANSONVILLE — At 7:18 a.m., deputies responded to Maynard Ave following a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller reported to dispatch that her husband had woken up that morning wanting to argue. Afraid that her husband and son would get into an altercation, the wife called the disturbance into dispatch. Deputies arrived on scene to find the disturbance to be verbal in nature and that the husband desired to remove his belongings from the home. With law enforcement present, cooler heads prevailed and deputies allowed the male to remove his essential belongings from the residence. In a sudden heated moment, an argument again broke out and deputies attempted to deescalate the situation. Unable to calm the husband, deputies moved in to place him under arrest. Disagreeing with this turn of events, he resisted arrest and fled down the street. Eventually returning, the husband was placed under arrest and transported to the Magistrate’s Office where warrants were obtained and served. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to City Pond Rd. following a report of stolen copper wires and vehicle parts. Believing to know the identity of the suspect, the victim assured deputies that her property was being sold in South Carolina and requested that law enforcement follow up with Chesterfield County deputies. Both agencies are currently cooperating in this investigation and the case remains open.

POLKTON — At 11:46 a.m., deputies responded to High St. following a report of someone fraudulently using an Amazon account to order items and have them delivered to an address on High St. Arriving at the scene, deputies learned the stay at home shopper had ordered for themselves an inappropriate adult item retailing for $40.65. The suspect is also reported to have gone into the victim’s account and changed the delivery location on the victim’s legitimate Amazon purchases to the address on High St. When questioned, the occupants of the home denied knowing about, ordering, or receiving any recent packages to their address. The case is active.

March 17

MORVEN — At 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to Ponderosa Place following a report of a stolen 2006 Yamaha Bruin valued at $2,000.00 and a 2022 Yamaha Grizzly valued at $4,000.00. Neighbors reported to deputies they saw a black, mid-2000’s Honda Accord driving in and out of the property while no one was home in recent weeks. The vehicle appeared to be driven by a young looking African American male. The two-door Honda can be heard coming down the road from a distance due to its modified exhaust. Featured in the back window of the vehicle is the car’s license plate. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:08 p.m., deputies responded to NC 109 South following a report of a shot fired through the victim’s building. Upon arriving on scene, deputies were advised the victim had recently obtained new neighbors. After speaking with the new additions to the neighborhood, deputies learned they had friends over who had engaged in target practice on their property. Alerting them to the incident, deputies suggested they be mindful while shooting as there are homes located all around their new residence. Case closed by means other than arrest.