ANSON — The Anson County Board of Education has a change in the start of their monthly meeting time scheduled for May 20th. The meeting will still be held in the Anson County Schools’ Administrative Board Room located at 320 Camden Road, though its start time will now be 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20th.

Closed Session will begin immediately after the opening of the meeting at 3:30 p.m. for the purpose of discussing matters related to student information, personnel and property pursuant to NCGS 143-318-11(a)(1), NCGS 143.318.11(a)(6) and NCGS 143.318.11(a)(5). Open Session to the public will begin at 5:30 p.m.

If the public wishes to sign up for public comment, they can sign up in-person. A sign-up sheet will be available 30 minutes before the meeting begins for any individual or group to indicate their desire to address the board. Public comment will be held during the open session portion of the meeting at 5:30 p.m.