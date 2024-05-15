May 3

POLKTON — At 10:33 a.m., deputies responded to Olive Branch Rd. following a report of a homeowner finding their tool shed pried open and emptied of much of it contents, including a stainless steel, diamond plated tool chest valued at $400.00, a smaller stainless steel, diamond plated tool chest valued at $250.00, SawZall with its carrying case valued at $200.00, 108 piece Craftsman tool set valued at $125.00, two Stanley ratchet strap sets valued at $125.00, 28cc Huscarvana Weed Eater valued at $300.00. The case remains active.

PEACHLAND — At 10:35 a.m., deputies arrived at Phifer Rd. following a report of identity theft. Deputies learned from the victim that their social security number and name were stolen by the suspect who filed for fraudulent unemployment security benefits in the victim’s name. The case is active.

May 4

WADESBORO — At 10:29 a.m., deputies arrived at Atrium Health Anson, following the report of an unruly individual causing a disturbance in the facility. Speaking with the security guard, Deputies Marsh and Cox learned a male suspect had been yelling at staff members that his vehicle was locked and that he would not leave the premises until his vehicle was unlocked for him. When staff informed the suspect he would need to contact a locksmith, the agitated male proceeded to throw a water bottle at a female staff member, the hapless water bottle ultimately striking the computer station where the female victim was attempting to work. The victim wished to pursue charges against her water bottle wielding assailant, and the suspect was escorted down to the Magistrate’s Office. Daquan Wright was charged with assault on a female and placed in the Anson County Jail with a $2,500.00 secured cash bond. Case closed by arrest.

May 6

WADESBORO — At 7:40 a.m., deputies arrived at Little Creek Rd. following the report of a stolen John Deer tractor valued at $16,000.00. The victim reports the tractor can be identified by its rear end damage. The case is active.