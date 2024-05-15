ANSON — Wadesboro Primary School recently held their first annual Career Day. Students came to school dressed as their favored future career.

Dressed to impress, students gathered in the gymnasium where they met with local professionals who taught them about what they do while fielding eager questions from their inquisitive minds.

A memorable experience for students was when Atrium Health’s MedCenter Air landed at Wadesboro Primary.

Professionals such as Monroe Mortuary Services, Lacy’s Inc.,Anson County Homes of Hope, Brown Creek Animal Hospital, Wadesboro Fire Department, Wadesboro Police Department, Anson County 4-H, Phil Lane, Dominique Sturdivant, Selena Jenece, and Atrium Health Anson.