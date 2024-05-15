From left to right, Becky Flake - Anson County Schools’ Principal of the Year, Jennifer Collard - Executive Leadership Cohort Member, Anson County School Superintendent Howard McLean, Mary Ratliff - Executive Leadership Cohort Member, and Gennifer Jones - Anson County Schools’ Teacher of the Year

ANSON — The Anson County School District is pleased to announce commendable achievements recognized at the Sandhills Region Education Consortium Meeting on Friday, May tenth.

Outgoing Superintendent Howard McLean proudly introduced each guest of honor at the event.

Earning a big round of deserved applause, Becky Flake was awarded Anson County Schools’ Principal of the Year, Jennifer Collard and Mary Ratliff were recognized as Executive Leadership of Cohort Members, while Gennifer Jones earned Anson County Schools’ Teacher of the Year.