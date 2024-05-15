Anson County School District Hires Interim Superintendent of Schools ANSON — The Anson County Board of Education proudly announces Dr. Brian C. Ratliff as the new Interim Superintendent for Anson County Schools, effective June 1, 2024.

May’s Board of Education meeting has new start time ANSON — The Anson County Board of Education has a change in the start of their monthly meeting time scheduled for May 20th. The meeting will still be held in the Anson County Schools’ Administrative Board Room located at 320 Camden Road, though its start time will now be 3 p.m. on Monday, May 20th.

Wadesboro Primary holds inaugural Career Day ANSON — Wadesboro Primary School recently held their first annual Career Day. Students came to school dressed as their favored future career.

Anson County Schools’ Honor Excellence in Education ANSON — The Anson County School District is pleased to announce commendable achievements recognized at the Sandhills Region Education Consortium Meeting on Friday, May tenth.

Ebony Dragons bask in well deserved accolades LAURINBURG — Seven members of the Ebony Dragon Martial Arts Academy won medals and trophies at Phoenix in the Burg Karate Championship held in Laurinburg on April 20th.

Nearly unanimous, Commissioners vote to adopt county wide Zoning Ordinance WADESBORO — Since 2019, the Anson County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Town Manager, Town Planner, and other county leaders, have quietly hammered out a county wide Zoning Ordinance Plan. The 254 page document outlines what county officials believe is the closest draft to date that most satisfactorily addresses current and potential zoning issues.

Juvenile arrested in Friday’s early morning car break in’s WADESBORO — During the morning hours of Friday, May tenth, the Wadesboro Police Department responded to numerous calls reporting vehicles broken into around the uptown area.

The town of Morven cruises in to spring MORVEN — Bouncing back from last Saturday’s inclement weather, Morven’s rescheduled Cruise-In went off without a hitch under brilliant Carolina blue skies this Saturday.

Smith’s Funeral Home: A legacy of service and community WADESBORO — Located at 604 Salisbury Street in Wadesboro, NC, there stands a pillar of the community, Smith’s Funeral Home. Established by Harold C. Smith himself, this funeral home has not only provided compassionate and dignified service to families in their times of loss but has also woven itself into the fabric of Anson County’s rich tapestry.

Farmer’s Market holds busy spring plant sale ANSON — Leslie Lee with the Anson County Farmers Market kicked off a successful launch of the 2024 season at the market this Saturday, April 27. With the help of her media marketing wizard, Laura Laney, the pair enticed a steady stream of visitors to the Farmer’s Market, everyone eager to get their hands on all their spring gardening needs.