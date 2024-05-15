Home Top Stories Ebony Dragons bask in well deserved accolades Top Stories Ebony Dragons bask in well deserved accolades May 15, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Pictured Left to Right is Dennis Boden, Addison Jarrell, Parker Brown, and Tina Andronovich. Back Row, left ot right is Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. Not pictured are Trey Garth, Christian Garth, and Lorrenzo Hubbard. Submitted to the Record Pictured Left to Right is Dennis Boden, Addison Jarrell, Parker Brown, and Tina Andronovich. Back Row, left ot right is Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. Not pictured are Trey Garth, Christian Garth, and Lorrenzo Hubbard. Submitted to the Record ❮ ❯ LAURINBURG — Seven members of the Ebony Dragon Martial Arts Academy won medals and trophies at Phoenix in the Burg Karate Championship held in Laurinburg on April 20th. Wadesboro clear sky enter location 27.5 ° C 29.1 ° 26.7 ° 42 % 0kmh 0 % Tue 30 ° Wed 30 ° Thu 32 ° Fri 32 ° Sat 33 °