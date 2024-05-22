Chairman Jamie Caudle commented, “Everyone in this audience has invested their time in Anson County students and that is what is most important.”

WADESBORO — On Monday, May 13th, county leaders, State Representative Mark Brody, esteemed school district faculty, Anson County School Board members, and many well wishers gathered together to celebrate the groundbreaking of Anson County’s new middle school.

The sound of construction equipment whirring in the background added visual emphasis to the words of Board of Education Chairman Dr. George Truman, as he detailed the lengthy process involved with securing not only the site, but the funding, to build a new school.

“Preliminary efforts were begun in 2013 under the direction of Mr. Michael Freeman, Superintendent, and Ms. Lisa Davis who was Board Chair. Since then, the Anson County Board of Education has been chaired by Dr. Bobby Little, Ms. Caroline Gibson, and myself. We have never wavered in our commitment to make this day possible.”

Truman further explained that Freeman led the charge to obtain the initial funding to select an architectural firm to determine the best school site and coordinated with Anson’s county commissioners to complete the first phase of the project.

Truman boasted, “Mr. Freeman acquired the first financial grant of twenty million, which included five million commitments from our county commissioners, and a fifteen million dollar grant from the State of North Carolina.”

Further detailing the project’s financial progress, Truman added, “After his [Freeman] retirement, Mr. Howard McLean took over, acquiring an additional fifteen million dollars in grant funding from the state and managed our local budget to set aside an additional six million from other accumulated construction funds, lottery dollars, and some fund balance.”

Grateful for the grants provided by the state, Truman enthused, “These types of grants are crucial to maintain our educational facilities at the level we desire.”

Wishing to thank county commissioners, many of whom were present for the momentous occasion, Truman stated, “I want to thank our county commissioners for their support, and willingness to help, regardless of whatever financial constraints they were under.”

Truman added that commissioners quickly provided needed land for the middle school, signed off on grants when needed, and offered any assistance they were capable of providing to promote project completion.

A true group effort, Anson County Board of Education members donated hours of their time visiting schools similar to the one the district is building in order to get a feel for what faculty can expect, as well as insight on what other school systems have found work best for them. Members also participated in lengthy board meetings and discussions, hammering out minute details of the proposed construction project.

Expressing gratitude for the hard work put in by Pinnacle Architecture, Randy Baker, Dr. Jim Watson, and Leitner Construction, Truman said, “Each of these companies have been loyal partners in this process. Together we have designed, and will build a state- of- the -art middle school for Anson County that will be the envy of our neighbors and a source of pride for our citizens.”

Shocked to finally be breaking ground on a new middle school, retiring Superintendent Howard McLean, said, “I didn’t think it would ever get here but what a great retirement present.”

Acknowledging that once grant funding was achieved, he did not know what direction to move in, McLean wished to thank those who were early guides for the project, sharing, “I want to personally thank Randy Baker and Dr. Jim Watkins for helping me to make decisions on what to do and what to sign.”

McLean also praised his successor, Dr. Freeman, for his mentorship throughout the project process.

Recalling the early days of the project, Dr. Freeman remembers walking the streets of Anson County with commissioners to drum up community support for the middle school, saying, “We said vote yes for the children. Our citizens stepped forward and they voted yes for the children. The commissioners stepped up, the Board of Education stepped up, and we made it happen. Our citizens approved special money for school construction and our commissioners put it to great use.”

In closing Freeman portends, “Great things are going to keep happening for Anson County. Stay on board, stay tuned, and work hard to help us make it happen.”

Following retired superintendent Freeman in making remarks, State Representative Mark Brody, stated, “I looked at the project and I said, ‘This is really progress for Anson County.’ I am looking forward to walking through the new building when it is done.”

Representing county commissioners, Chairman Jamie Caudle commented, “Everyone in this audience has invested their time in Anson County students and that is what is most important. One thing that never changed through the design process, from the commissioners to the Board of Education, was the unwavering commitment to provide the best possible facility for our students. They deserve nothing but the best. From the commissioners, I can attest, we are committed to providing that to the school board. This project will serve our children for many, many years to come.”