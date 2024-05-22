SECU (State Employees’ Credit Union) – Wadesboro is pleased to announce Jahzaria Underwood as our 2024 Summer Camp Award recipient. SECU is thrilled to offer $500 scholarships to FAT CAT and Zard members statewide as an additional benefit to help cover expenses to their favorite camp. This is a perfect opportunity to connect with youth in a way that allows them to fulfill their dreams. Jahzaria will be attending JCLC (JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge), the intent is to challenge cadets in an environment to develop leadership, communication, and social skills.