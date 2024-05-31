Awarding Brigadier Peggy R. McManus with a certificate of appreciation, HOLLA! Community Development founder Leon Gatewood thanked her for being an inspiration to the entire Anson County community, saying, “She shared inspiring words with the Little Lions. The babies were amazed with meeting a new hero.”

MORVEN — Favored daughter of Anson County, Brigadier Peggy R. McManus returned to her hometown of Morven, meeting and speaking with area youth on Friday, May 17. She began her day meeting with JROTC students from Anson High School, followed by a celebration in her honor at the HOLLA! Community Development Center, and concluding with a special visit to Morven Elementary School.

McManus shared with students highlights from her illustrious professional career.

From a family of nine, McManus describes what it took for her to accomplish her goals, sharing, “It has required discipline and perseverance.”

Through the Reserve Officers Training Corps at Benedict College in Columbia, SC, she received her commission as an ordinance officer in 1992. Her career beginning in Columbia, McManus served as a platoon leader assigned to the 175th Maintenance Company, and operation officer and company commander of 460th Replacement Company in Florence, South Carolina.

Since 1992, McManus has served in positions with the Pentagon, Charlotte, Fort Bragg, Fort Knox in Kentucky, Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, US Army War College, Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania, and in Arlington, Virginia during her storied career.

After deciding to enter the Active Guard Reserve program, McManus’ first assignment came in 2022 as an operations officer with the 390th Personnel Group, in Richmond, Virginia. She saw combat from 2013 to 2014 when serving as Army Reserve G-1 Theater liaison officer and acting deputy assistant chief of staff for third army.

Awarded many accolades, recognition of note include the Legion of Merit, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and an Overseas Service Ribbon.

A staunch supporter of education, McManus earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Benedict College. Also acquiring an extensive military education, McManus has completed an Ordnance Officer Basic Course, Adjunct General Officer course, Command and General Staff college, and has a Master of Strategic Studies degree from US Army War College.

Born in Morven, McManus’ star may have carried her far, but she has never forgotten the people who shaped her. McManus is married to Robert McManus Jr. and together the couple share two sons, Andre and Desmond McManus.

She received her recent promotion from Colonel to Brigadier in a February 22, 2024 ceremony held in her honor at the Pentagon.

Local resident Jim Boylin fondly recalls his time working with McManus when he became Chief Probation/Parole officer as, “The good years… Her first job after earning a criminal justice degree was as a probation/parole officer in Anson County.”

Awarding her with a certificate of appreciation, HOLLA! Community Development founder Leon Gatewood thanked her for being an inspiration to the entire Anson County community, saying, “She shared inspiring words with the Little Lions. The babies were amazed with meeting a new hero.”