May 17

WADESBORO — At 9:33 p.m., deputies responded to the Waffle House following the report of a male pulling a gun on another male in the parking lot. Upon responding, Deputy Jasmine Ratliff learned the incident was in response to an earlier traffic altercation taking place on Hwy. 74. According to the purportedly gun wielding suspect, he was cut off while traveling on the highway, forcing him to cut in front of the vehicle driven by the wife of the male victim. The male victim confirmed he took off after the vehicle that cut in front of his wife, when the suspect pulled the firearm and brandished it at him in what he perceived to be a threatening manner. The suspect denied brandishing the firearm that was found to be in his possession. Following advising both parties of their options, the case is closed by exception.

POLKTON — At 6:51 p.m., deputies responded to Edwards Rd. following the report of a male suspect communicating threats to a female. The female in receipt of the threats, explained to deputies that she has been caring for an elderly person who recently passed away. The suspect, who lives out of state and is the son of the deceased, began calling the victim, threatening to pay her a visit. Extra patrol to be provided. The case is active.

May 18

MORVEN — At 5:00 p.m., deputies arrived at West Main St. following the report of a stolen water slide bounce house, yellow and green in color, valued at $600.00. Deputy Cory Howard, responding to this ruined afternoon fun, learned from the victim that there were no suspects sighted on the premises. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 8:25 p.m., deputies responded to West McRae Ave., following the report of a female suspect behaving erratically and communicating threats. Shortly after rolling up to the scene, Deputy Jasmine Ratliff encountered an irate female who appeared resolute in her determination to not leave the residence as she had been requested. Punctuating her declaration, the female suspect defiantly knocked over a TV stand, scattering items and causing damage. As county units assisted the female with leaving the residence, the suspect left a trail of knocked over items in her wake. Upon vacating the residence, the suspect was escorted to the back of Deputy Ratliff’s patrol car, where she awaited a trip down to the Magistrate’s Office. Once arriving, Kimberly Watts was arrested under a $1,000 secure bond. Brass knuckles were found to be in her possession. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 8:15 a.m., deputies arrived at Bristol Rd. following the report of two stolen Browning deer cameras, value unknown. The female theft victim reported to dispatch that her ex-boyfriend had come by her home and stolen the cameras and other miscellaneous items. The victim stated that the suspect told her, “Whenever you wanna give me my money, you can have these back,” before entering into his gold in color SUV and driving away. The female victim additionally reported the same suspect at her home ten days prior, where he entered onto the property, came up to the home, and busted a window. The victim stated she again saw the suspects gold SUV driving away. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 3:20 p.m., deputies responded to Mayflower Rd. following a report of simple assault. Sgt. Weston Kelly arrived on scene to find the female victim sitting in her living room, visibly traumatized by the incident. Recalling the event, the victim recounted to Kelly that her neighbor, Candice from six houses down, came in and hit her in the head with something in a sock. The victim stated, “My head feels numb,” before departing with EMS for medical evaluation and care. Safely seeing off the victim, Sgt. Kelly then spoke with the alleged suspect at her residence, also on Mayflower Rd. The suspect stated, “[Victim] asked to stay at her residence and was told she could not, along with several neighbors.” The suspect added that the victim then “threw a tantrum” that saw her rolling on the ground. The suspect stated that she merely assisted the victim back to her residence before returning to her own home. Observant Sgt. Kelly noted that the victim did have sand visible upon her person when he assisted her into the ambulance. Despite being a good Samaritan, the female was escorted down to the Magistrate’s Office due to an outstanding warrant in her name. Once arriving, Candice Tillman was served and then released with a $5,000 unsecured bond. The case is active.

May 19

LILESVILLE — At 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to West Wall St. where they found destruction to personal property, valued at $600.00. The victim informed deputies that her Mercedes was damaged when a Chevy Tahoe backed into it. The driver of the Tahoe stated that he was on his way out when he accidentally backed into the vehicle. The Mercedes was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Case is closed by exception.