HOLLA! Development Center’s Leon Gatewood eloquently officiates the Award Ceremony following the 5K Walk/Run Into Literacy event held on Saturday, May 18th.

MORVEN — On Saturday May 18, HOLLA! Development Center held their eighth annual 5K Walk/Run Into Literacy fundraiser. One of the most exciting events in our region, scores of athletes and attendees participate in the fun each year. HOLLA’s 5K is a professionally measured and timed route that attracts both the professional and just-for-fun jogger alike.

Prizes were awarded following the race, with $100 going to the first place finisher, $50 second place, $25 third place, Largest Team Prize, and Age Bracket Medals. A sweatband or towel was provided to all participating runners.

Top Team Prize winners are Alpha Alpha Chi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Overall Male Winner/First Place – Octavion Harrell (22:14.21), Overall Female Winner/Second Place – Whitney Dunlap (26:14.48), 1st Place Male 26 and over/3rd Place Christopher Ellerbe (31:15.20), 1st Place Female 0-25 – Angel Gatewood (36:31.25), 2nd Place Female 0-25 – Angela Gatewood (36:47.66), 1st Place Male 0- 25 – Paradise Geiney (37:30.04), 1st Place Female 26 and over – Renee Dennis (38:13.74), 2nd Place Female 26 and over – Brittany Clark (40:53.35), 3rd Place Female 26 and over – Kelly Castillo (44:53.38), 2nd Place Male 26 and over – Michael McLeod (45:22:46), 2nd Place Male 0-25 – Michael Gulledge (47:33.61), 3rd Place Male 26 and over – Samuel Cole (55:04.68).

Following the 5K’s successful completion, HOLLA! Founder Leon Gatewood said, “Congratulations to all!”