ANSON — Mr. Kadrian Gooding and Miss Qiana Boggan have been friends, more like family, since their meeting at Wadesboro Elementary School over 14 years ago, when they were in fifth grade.

Their journey has now continued to Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina where Kadrian Gooding, a Business Administration-Marketing major, will be graduating from in May of this year, and where Qiana Boggan, a Business Administration-Marketing major, is a rising Junior.

These two Dean’s list students have represented Anson County well.

Kadrian is a member of the Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., and Qiana Boggan is a cheerleader for the JCSU Luv-A-Bulls, as well as the 2023-2024 Miss Omega Psi Phi.

Kadrian Gooding is the son of Shannon Spencer ‘Pickett, and Qiana Boggan is the daughter of Stacey Huntley, and Derrick Boggan of Wadesboro, North Carolina.