County Crime Report

May 23

WADESBORO — At 8:51 p.m., deputies responded to NC Hwy. 742 South for the impersonation of a law enforcement officer. Reporting to the scene, Deputy Stephen D. Marsh learned from the victim that he had been pulled over by an individual claiming to be an officer of the law near the Five Points Junction Store. Traveling Northbound at the time, he noticed a gray ford explorer tucked between the store and the fence on the north side of the store. After he passed, the gray vehicle pulled out behind him onto the roadway. The driver began motioning for the victim to pull over via hand gestures out his window. The victim reported sighting no blue lights on the gray vehicle. When the victim pulled over, the suspect approached, requesting his driving license and registration. The suspect is described as a black male with no facial hair and a short haircut. A true man in gray, the suspect wore gray colored clothes with a tactical outer vest and a sheriff’s badge. The victim was told he was being stopped because he needed a front plate for his vehicle. The suspect then returned the victim’s information and allowed him to leave with a warning. The victim added that the suspect made no attempt to follow him nor did he issue any citation paperwork. The case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 1:38 p.m. deputies responded to Allen St. following a report of a stolen black, 2016 Jeep Cherokee vehicle valued at $10,000.00. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 2:47 p.m. a call came into dispatch with the caller requesting to speak with a deputy. Fielding the call, Deputy Jasmine Ratliff learned from the victim, a local business owner, that she believes her ex-boyfriend to be behind a recent rash of bad online reviews and false accusations about her personal business. The account the victim’s bad publicity is coming from is rpexlon114. The victim stated that her boyfriend has previously expressed a desire to her that he wishes she would kill herself. The case is active.

May 25

POLKTON — At 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to Beeman St. following a report of a stolen gray 2017 GMC Acadia valued at $8,000.00. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 6:07 p.m., deputies responded to Rosewood Place following a report of breaking and entering. Deputy Taylor White arrived on scene and spoke with the reporting victim, who stated that when she fell asleep the previous evening she was unsure if she locked her vehicle before retiring for the night. When the victim next checked on her vehicle, she saw her glasses sitting on the driver’s seat, somewhere she would never leave them. Upon closer inspection of her vehicle, the interior was torn apart with her remaining belongings strewn about. The victim reported that she has been having ongoing issues with her neighbor who enjoys shining flashlights into her windows at night and threatening to cut the brake lines on her vehicle. Despite taking out a restraining order, the dispute has continued. It is unclear at this time if the neighbor broke into the victim’s vehicle. The case is active.

May 26

LILESVILLE — At 1:56 a.m., deputies responded to Power Plant Rd. following a report of a stolen 8 ft. green jon boat valued at $1,500.00. Deputy Wylder Kuhn arrived on scene and spoke with the boat owner. The victim explained that his jon boat had been stolen from where he docked it on the shore while he left to fish nearby. Following a five to six hour fishing adventure, the victim returned to find his boat stolen. Two paddles were also stolen. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 3:07 a.m., deputies responded to Manchester Rd. following a report of a domestic dispute. Sgt. Mario El Kobresy arrived at Atrium Health Anson and spoke with a male victim who claimed that he had been assaulted by his boyfriend. Following an altercation over phone usage, the victim stated that his boyfriend became violently enraged. Showcasing his displeasure that his phone had been used without his permission, the suspect began his assault against the victim by throwing a stick. The stick was followed by a flying pot and a food can. Injuries sustained during the attack include being struck about the head, the side of his torso, and a cut to his wrist. Without a phone to use, the victim walked on foot to Atrium Health Anson to be seen instead of calling for an ambulance. It has been noted that disputes between the pair have been ongoing with both sides ultimately dropping charges against each other. The case is active.