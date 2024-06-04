Campbell shares that from her experience, “The modern bride is beautiful and proud of her new family and the one she wants to build. All brides are strong and independent, with a choice in mate that is supportive of their unique qualities.”

“Being a smaller family-owned venue, we also have the luxury of waiting until the last cloudburst, so if that means the wedding gets delayed an hour (or two), we’re cool, as long as nothing else is scheduled after and the officiant has the flexibility,” assures Campbell.

WADESBORO — Since opening in October of 2023, Clair Campbell, co-owner of Westwood Lodge and Hunt Club, has learned a thing or two about hosting weddings. The Westwood Lodge and Hunt Club is a product of time, care, and love, put in by the married duo, Campbell and Randy Coble.

Weddings are not the only events hosted by Westwood, and Campbell said, “Besides weddings, we have held three corporate retreats, five hunting weekends, four anniversaries, two birthdays, four cocktail parties, eight dinner parties, a baby shower and many more overnight guest-stays.”

With the wedding season now upon us, Campbell knows many brides are eager to know what is currently “in” when it comes to planning their wedding.

Since opening well after the spring season, or the traditional “wedding season,” she was unsure how many weddings the Lodge would initially host. When Campbell and Coble opened Westwood, they understood that most couples book their venue two-years in advance of their special day. They were surprised, and elated, to find themselves hosting five weddings, with five more scheduled in the coming months.

One thing the couple shared that has surprised them is the changing definition of “elopement.”

Campbell grew up with the traditional idea that an elopement meant a couple ran away to be married in secret.

“Now, it indicates a small wedding with close family and friends, usually no more than 20 in attendance,” she explains.

Campbell reasons from her experience a wedding like this is much easier, economical and comfortable for the wedding party. A smaller wedding party allows for a more intimate celebration for the bride and groom to be shared with their nearest and dearest.

As Westwood Lodge and Hunt Club offer accommodations, Campbell said the ease this available amenity has made for families with members traveling from far away locales to attend. Families staying at the Lodge are then free to come and go throughout the festivities as they like. With two kitchens, and spacious rooms for cozy entertainment, many wedding parties chose not only to lodge at Westwood, but often, cater and decorate their own wedding.

In addition to hosting modern elopements, Westwood has hosted weddings with upwards of 150 guests, about the limit the Lodge can accommodate.

Campbell said Westwood brides have all walked down the aisle in dresses of traditional white.

“What has been fun is that some brides bring multiple wedding dresses. One for the walk down the aisle, one for staged portraits and yet another for the reception/dance party. Often the last is a short-short or a tea-length dress for ease of movement,” Campbell said.

She noticed Westwood grooms have favored traditional tuxedos as well.

Campbell notes that, “Afternoon weddings yield vibrant blues, oranges and yellows in the choice of florals, with more classically elegant whites and green foliage for the after 6 p.m. weddings.”

Talking about decor and wedding themes, Campbell said, “I’m seeing neutrals and earth tones for wedding decor, bridesmaid’s dresses and tablescapes. Ethereal elegance and a lot of gauzy lace and tulle for tablecloths.”

Stating it is her goal to strengthen ties with area formal wear shops, Campbell admits she has seen brides find wedding dress bliss with online options as well as through individual vendors in the area.

Which has led her to caution, “Sometimes, the model online or in a magazine is nothing like the bride’s shape. Trying the dress on is an absolute must. Checking the return policy before ordering online or from a store that will ship, is another must.”

When it comes to music, Campbell has witnessed couple’s choose songs ranging from the personal, to those composed by the bride or groom themselves.

Recalling her most memorable weddings for their song choice, she boasts that Tyler Childers performed his 2019 romantic single, “All Your’n’” at two Westwood weddings.

Acknowledging that most of Westwood’s weddings have been for out-of-state couples, Campbell brags, “The wedding from the farthest away was a couple from California, but we had an engaged couple visiting from Kenya for a weekend get-away and another couple celebrating a birthday from Great Britain.”

Sharing one of her fondest memories from weddings gone by, Campbell confides, “The most fun we’ve had so far is with a lovely couple who had a young son from a prior marriage. In addition to the wedding cake, they had a special dinosaur cake for him. This was so very thoughtful and cute. It made everyone smile with joy.”

Not surprisingly when it comes to the wedding vitals, Campbell has seen a lot of BBQ, mainly from Jon G’s, the area’s go-to for a larger wedding, as they have minimums.

She recalls, “We even had an Eastern Indian food truck that came from Charlotte! It smelled delish!”

When it comes to catering exquisite wedding feasts, Campbell mentions the Lodge has found a lot of success with local favorite, The Ansonia Soup Company, owned by Chef Monica Ann and managing partner, Michael James.

Bragging on the eatery, Campbell said, “Chef Monica Williams gives every couple her personal attention to create appetizers for guests while the bridal party takes photos after the ceremony. She creates a two to three-course menu for the couple with their preferences highlighted.”

She adds, “Other local caterers, Beth Rogers and Lori Jarman offer great menu choices and can handle small or large weddings, as well.”

If planning a wedding this season, Campbell tantalizes, “We are not completely booked through the end of the year for weddings, but we do have anniversaries, corporate retreats, birthdays, Quinceanera’s, and weddings peppered through each month from now until year’s end. We have already booked 2025 weddings, as well as other events. There are some great dates still available in 2024 for weddings, parties, couple’s get-a-ways, yoga retreats, US Open at Pinehurst and will be offering Westwood Hunt Club memberships in the fall of 2024.”

Capable of planning bridal party itineraries if needed, as a true resort Westwood offers day-of massages and saunas for the bridal party, ATV rides, sporting clay and target shooting, fishing and golfing on our 3-hole wedge course for the wedding party and all guests.

Sharing some hints she has learned in her brief tenure as a wedding destination venue, Campbell advises, “Ordering your decorations from Amazon, Walmart or other online vendors keep the budget reasonable. But, if the couple can use Kevin Lear on Main in Cheraw or Hillside Florists in Rockingham to assist with their tablescapes, florals and wedding vision, it will be over-the-top dreamy.”

Mentioning one upcoming Westwood bride of note, Campbell said, “We are lucky to be hosting social media influencer Jenson Savannah’s wedding this summer. As a traveler throughout our state, chronicling all the restaurants, venues, shops and experiences available, she selected us. We are extremely excited and grateful.”

Anson County is lucky to be able to boast of several area wedding destinations. Two local venues known for their legendary grace, timeless elegance, and wedding celebrations are Anson County’s own Flake Haven and the Vineyard at Old Place.

Located on 250 storied acres, and well established in the area, Flake Haven is capable of seating 250 guests for brides in need of an equally breathtaking venue with a slightly higher guest capacity. Already a well established event venue for the area, it is easy to forget Flake Haven opened its barn doors only a year before Westwood, in September 2022.

The Vineyard at Old Place, a Peachland treasure, offers couples fabled views, legendary service, and interactive wine tastings.

On a final note, Campbell boasts, “At Westwood, we tailor the experience to the client’s budget. Sometimes, if they only want to come for the day and not use our overnight accommodations, we have hourly rates for the venues. Because we have three separate locations that can all be going at the same time, we have different price points according to the size of the event.”