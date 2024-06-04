MORVEN, – NETworX Anson County and HOLLA! CDC are excited to announce their partnership to host two workshops as part of Uwharrie Bank’s ‘More in 2024: Financial Literacy in the 21st Century’ series.

The hour-long sessions, taught by Community Outreach Coordinator Tina Townsend of Uwharrie Bank, are designed to enhance financial literacy in the community. Workshops will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on June 13 and June 20. Registration is required for participation. To register, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqc-irrzIoGd2_F_9xJnPPqvE1quUYC6tj#/registration

According to the advertised schedule of events, on June 13: What’s on your Credit Report? Seminar will be held, followed by the June 20 seminar: Where is my money going?

Both workshops are part of a broader effort to provide valuable financial education and resources to the community, helping individuals understand and manage their finances more effectively.

For questions, contact Tina Townsend at 704-244-3811 or 704-991-1139.