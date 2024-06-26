June 7

PEACHLAND — At 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to Baxter St. in reference to a reported assault on a male victim by an exhausted female who stated to deputies “she was having a mental breakdown from watching her children.”

The male victim, wearing a torn black tee shirt, answered the door of the residence for Sgt. Kelly when he arrived on scene. He stated to Kelly that the female had struck him in the face and shoulder before “he had to put her down to the ground.” Attempting to ascertain the course of events, Sgt. Kelly’s questioning of the couple was interrupted by their continued arguing. After separating the pair for statements, Sgt. Kelly found probable cause to escort Jordan Frick to the Magistrate’s Office where Frick was charged with simple assault and placed in the Anson County Jail. The victim spoke with Domestic Violence, his shoulder treated by Anson EMS. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 4:33 p.m., deputies responded to Mercy Ln. following a report of shots fired in the area. When Officer Wylder Kuhn arrived at the scene he spoke with the reporting female caller who stated that, “a black male walked into the road in front of her residence and let off two shots. She described the suspect as a younger looking black male dressed in dark gray sweatpants and a black shirt with medium length dreadlocks. The victim further stated that her children were playing outside in the yard during the incident. The suspect had been walking down the road when he stopped and began speaking with her children. While the victim watched, the suspect suddenly pulled a pistol from his pants pocket and fired the two shots. The victim reported the suspect then said, “I got one more for you,” before fleeing the scene. The victim reported the shooter’s get away vehicle as a black in color Dodge Charger. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to Gulledge Rd. in response to a stolen 2023 Zuma dirt bike valued at $1,250, a 8 x 8 trailer valued at $1,700, and a socket set valued at $300. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 10:49 p.m. calls came into dispatch reporting a man was having an adverse reaction to an unknown narcotic he had consumed earlier in the evening. When Officer Wylder Kuhn arrived at the scene, he was greeted by EMS workers and residents of the home gathered outside. The victim reported to Officer Kuhn that he was fine and merely wished to be left alone. After further questioning of the suspected overdoser, Kuhn learned the victim believed his girlfriend had tried to poison him. To support his claim, the male handed Kuhn a pipe, saying that he suspected his girlfriend of lacing it with fentanyl. Holding the pipe for evidentiary purposes, the male was then free to return to his own home and continue his recovery. Case is active.

June 8

PEACHLAND — At 1:01 p.m., deputies responded to Lacawanna St. following the report of a damaged blue Dixon Kohler lawn mower, value unknown. While attempting to trim her lawn, the victim’s lawn mower was not working properly. Bending down to further inspect the malfunctioning lawn equipment, the victim discovered the wires to her lawn mower had been cut and left littering the ground. Officer Kuhn reported it appeared “somebody had cut the wires attempting to either get to the battery or in an attempt to hot wire the mower. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 5:15 p.m. officers responded to Turner Rd. following a report of breaking and entering. The reporting victim is taking care of the home in the owner’s absence. Arriving for a welfare check on the home, the caller noticed the home’s ac unit had been ripped out of a back window of the residence. Nothing appeared to be stolen, the contents of the home only rifled through. Case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 1:48 p.m., deputies responded to Long Pine Church Rd. following a report of a stolen silver in color 2016 Toyota Tundra truck valued at $15,000. Case is active.