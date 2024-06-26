ANSON — On June 9th, 2024, 14 young ladies on two Anson County squads- KEA- traveled to Campbell University and competed in the State Competition with cheerleaders from Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Xtreme Intensity, our national winners from last year have remained undefeated since 2023. They won the State competition this year and worked extremely hard. The newly formed Xtreme Starz squad won second place and they also will be traveling to Nationals. We look forward to two teams bringing home the National Titles in Cheerleading this year.
Home Top Stories Two local cheer squads progress to nationals