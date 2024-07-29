MORVEN — An investigation by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, has led to the arrest of Jeffery Willoughby and Micheal Christian for the July 12 murder that took place in the Mineral Springs Mobile Home Park.

Both men are charged with Felony Murder and currently are in the custody of the Anson County Jail under no bond. A potential court date of August 12 has been set for both suspects.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact them at (704) 694-4188.