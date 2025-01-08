December 14

WADESBORO — At 11:34 a.m., Deputy Cash responded to a residence on Jim Hanna Ln. following the report of a vicious cat slaying, committed by a neighbor’s unrepentant and unrestrained dog. Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Cash learned from the owner of the victim that her neighbor’s dog is usually kept on a runner, but on this day, the canine broke his leash, came over to her property and allegedly murdered her pet, before trotting back over to his own property, where he now remained. The owner of the slain pet did not wish to press charges, only wanting to make law enforcement aware of the incident. Deputy Cash spoke with the owner of the wayward dog, who, according to reports, assured him they would keep their dog secured better in the future. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 3:55 a.m., Deputy Jackson responded to a business on E. Main St. following a report of a disturbance taking place there involving broken glass and arguing. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Jackson found Sgt. Kelly and Deputy King also present for back-up. One of the business’ two owners explained to law enforcement that two females came into their business in order to get work done. The owner, who was present at the scene, told the females the business was closed. Allegedly, the females chose to not accept this information, and began attacking the owner, who claimed one of the females struck them in the head and scratched their arm. The owner further claimed their assailant cracked the glass door of the business in her attempt to gain entry via force. During the physical melee, the other female filled her time by allegedly inquiring of the business owner; “Do you want to die tonight?” As the owner did not, they called for someone not involved in the assault to call for 911. Once the call was made, the female assailants rushed to their getaway vehicle; a white, four-door Honda Sedan, and fled the scene. Apparently the duo left quite an unfavorable impression in their wake as all witnesses of the incident wish to remain anonymous. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:58 p.m., Deputy King arrived at a residence on NC 109 South following a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim claimed to Deputy King that when he went outside to start his burgundy, 2006 Ford Escape, he found it missing. A search of the area did not turn up the stolen car, nor was the vehicle flagged by any of the city’s cameras. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 2:41 p.m., Deputy Marsh responded to property located between Diggs Rd. and Sportsman Rd. after dispatch received a call from a property owner reporting stolen fencing.

At the scene, the owner claimed to Deputy Marsh that when he arrived to check his hunting land he found his roughly 14 ft. long fence, resembling “A typical steel pasture gate,” missing from his property. The case is active.

POLKTON — At 10:25 a.m., Deputy Galvan responded to a residence on Martin St. following a report of an altercation underway, one of the individuals armed with a knife. At the scene, Deputy Galvan found two Hispanic females outside of the home waiting for him to arrive. One of the ladies identified herself as the mother of the two gentlemen fighting in the interior of the home. She alleged one of her son’’s has a knife and she just wants her sons to stop fighting. The fighter armed with the knife came outside and eventually agreed to speak with law enforcement. Per incident reports, the son claimed the incident all stemmed from money he needed and his family members would not give him because they believed he would spend the funds on drugs. Another possible reason for the dispute, claimed the fighter, was he wanted his laptop back and his mother would not allow him to take it with him. Both parties were advised of their options and offered EMS services, which were declined. Case closed by exception.

WADESBORO — At 1:32 p.m., Deputy Marsh responded to a property on Freebird Ln. following a report of a thief with exercising and home remodeling on his mind. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Marsh met with the caller and owner of the property, who reported to law enforcement that when he went to check on his property, he found his renovation home and storage shed broken into. Deciding to help themselves, the thieves stole “a large variety of power tools,” a lawn mower, tiller, dumb-bell set, shop vac, various saws, ceramic tile cutter, battery charger, grinder, generator, as well as several pieces of lawn care tools, equipment, and many other items. The value of all the stolen property is unknown. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 4:01 p.m., Deputy Cox responded to a home on Pineview Circle, following a report of a damaged mailbox, believed by the homeowner to have been tampered with by an allegedly vengeful individual he has been disputing with. At the scene, incident reports claim the victim said he saw the individual he was disputing with pass by him on the road. At that time, the victim claims he had just left his home and his mailbox was secure. Returning from his outing, the victim found his mailbox knocked off its post and lying non-functional on the ground. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 11:34 p.m., Deputy Howard responded to a residence on Grace Ln. following a report of an altercation involving a firearm. While Deputy Howard was en route to the home, he learned from dispatch a male individual stole a gun from his girlfriend, and acting out, decided to run through a nearby field with the gun. Upon arrival, Deputy Howard found both the caller and her boyfriend inside the residence, which he observed looking ransacked. In incident reports, Deputy Howard describes a floor covered in various liquids and shards of broken glass. While trying to get a statement from the girlfriend regarding where the firearm currently was to ensure the security of the scene, the boyfriend, Mr. Melvin Sturdivant, suddenly grew irate. Displaying his ire, Sturdivant began shouting about search warrants and “people needing to leave.” He refused to calm down, despite Deputy Howard’s many attempts. Ultimately, Deputy Howard was forced to hold Sturdivant against a wall while he placed him in handcuffs. Advising him he was only being detained, not arrested, Deputy Howard next walked Sturdivant to his cruiser. About halfway to the vehicle, Sturdivant decided he did not want to be detained and began actively resisting and refusing to walk. Recorded in incident reports, Deputy Howard made several “gentle attempts” to prod Sturdivant along before finally having to take him down to the ground. Calling his uncooperative suspect into county units over the radio, Deputy Howard next dragged Sturdivant bodily towards his patrol car. It was about this time that Sturdivant had an attitude adjustment and asked Deputy Howard if he could “walk again.” Amenable to the suggestion, Deputy Howard reported, “We walked the rest of the way to the cruiser.” Sgt. Kelly then arrived to keep watch over Sturdivant. With the aggressive Mr. Sturdivant finally secured, Deputy Howard was able to speak with the victim. She claimed that she and Sturdivant had returned from an evening at the club when he suddenly changed. According to her, Sturdivant began screaming at her and ripped off her wig. Deputy Howard noted in his report the female showed him a disheveled wig and adhesive materials still on her forehead, along with red marks across her face. The female and a minor child who was also present at the scene, pointed out several holes in the drywall and a broken tablet. The girlfriend stated the gun was a turquoise in color Taurus 9 mm. She further claimed Sturdivant took the receipt for the firearm out of her hand and threw it down the road somewhere. When law enforcement attempted to speak with Sturdivant regarding the whereabouts of the missing firearm, or his thoughts on the incident in general, he refused to answer, only saying repeatedly to officers, “Let’s go on then,” in reference to taking a trip down to the magistrate’s office. Obliging, Deputy King arrived and transported Sturdivant. Magistrate Woodburn found probable cause to charge Sturdivant with domestic assault on a female and placed him in Anson County Jail on a 48-hour hold. Case closed by arrest.

December 15

WADESBORO — At 10:17 p.m., Deputy Jackson responded to a home in Hilldreth Mobile home park in Wadesboro following a report of a domestic disturbance. The incident began with a hang-up call to dispatch, who was able to get back in touch with the female caller, who claimed an intoxicated man was in her home, hit her son, and was now refusing to leave. Arriving for back up, Deputies Howard, King, and Sgt. Kelly were also present at the scene. The male suspect claimed to law enforcement he was visiting the mother of his child when she inexplicably struck him about the head, though no injuries were observed. The son explained to law enforcement he was trying to break up the dispute between his parents, when he bit his father on the hand. In response, the father scratched his son about the neck and shoulder in an attempt to force his son off of him. Both individuals had observable injuries. The female involved admitted she did get into an altercation with her son’s father, whom she claimed hit her in the abdomen. As the whole situation appeared to be a family affair, DSS was notified of the situation. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 2:20 a.m., Deputy Howard responded to a residence on Parsons Rd. following a hang up call that came into dispatch. After getting back in touch with the caller, dispatch learned someone was trying to kick the door down of their home and they believed it might be her sister’s boyfriend. When Deputy Howard arrived, he found an altercation underway between two male residents of the home. One of the males was locked out and was at the residence to pick up clothes. He admitted to kicking the back door of the home in when he found himself locked out. He also stated there was a physical altercation with the other male because he would not move out of his way when he attempted to enter. The other male admitted to the physical altercation on the grounds he was trying to block the other man’s entry. Both men were taken before the magistrate where no probable cause was found to charge either man. The door-kicker offered to pay for the door and was advised not to return to the residence without an escort to pick up his clothes. Case closed by arrest.