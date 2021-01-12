Honor MLK with drive-thru event

WADESBORO — Despite the pandemic’s restrictions, residents are still determined to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day during a special drive-in atmosphere.

Last year’s celebrations went all weekend, but because of COVID-19 the Dream Keepers Association decided to limit it to one event to limit the spread of the virus. This drive-thru event will still keep the tradition of honoring him.

The Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and remembrance will be held on Jan. 18 at the Lockhart-Taylor Center from noon to 2 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to drive to the center in Wadesboro, park your car and listen to some of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speeches such as “I Have A Dream” or “What Is Your Life’s Blueprint?”

This will be a safe way to still honor and remember the civil rights leader.

Anson County has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 1986.

Ada Ford Singleton and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) joined together outside the Wadesboro courthouse on a frigid day in 1986 to celebrate the King. It took three years after President Ronald Reagan signed the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday into law for the day to be observed.

But ever since then, residents of the county have been keeping the tradition alive.

“Come and sit and leave at any point,” Winnie Bennett of the Dream Keepers Association planning committee said. “Honor him and listen.”