A vacant apartment on East Wade Street in Wadesboro caught fire around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday. “Engine 2 arrived on scene and found a 2 story duplex with heavy fire on the Charlie side,” stated a Facebook post from the WPD. “Engine 3 secured the water supply. Station 3 members provided man power. An aggressive stop was made controlling the fire to one portion of the structure.” The fire department was spotted packing up their equipment around 9:00 a.m. that morning.