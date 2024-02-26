WADESBORO — The Caraway Foundation’s annual Blacks in Wax Museum by the Anson Youth Leaders Academy (AYLA) was held at the South Piedmont Community Center Lockhart Taylor Center Sunday, February 25, 2024.

A completely free event, Ansonville Mayor Angela Caraway greeted attendees as they entered the exhibit. Seventh and eighth grade students presented their well researched displays celebrating Black History Month. Each display showcased information about Black Americans who have been integral in shaping the nation and striving for advancements in American culture, arts, science, entertainment, and politics.

“I got the idea from my mother,” shares Caraway, an integral spear-header of the event. “She did something very similar in her classroom during Black History Month with her students.” Attendees enjoyed perusing each exhibit at their own pace, able to press a red button located on each table, signaling students to begin their presentation on each Black American hero of history.

Students had displays showcasing political icons such as Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama. They were able to choose who they would like to research and present on. Sport professionals like Lebron James and Michael Jordan were also represented at the event, along with contributors to changes in society in the form of Ms. Rosa Parks.