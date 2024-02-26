Ribbon cutting on Anson County native Dr. Florita Bell Griffin’s AI generated art exhibit All We Need Is Love took place at the first of a trilogy series History of Soul Music.

In a special moment of the night, the program openened with “The Processional of the Elders and Children.”

Many Anson County natives came out to support and learn about the History of Soul Music in the first of the three installments, Part One- The Beginning, held at the Lockhart Taylor Center on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

WADESBORO — HOLLA! Community partnered with the North Carolina Arts Council to present the first installment of History of Soul Music, Part One-The Beginning.

Featured at the event was percussionist Chi Sharpe from Winston Salem. Part One The Beginning took place at the Lockhart Taylor Center on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with a dress code of leather and African culture attire. The event focused on the history of African drumming, dancing and singing.

In an exciting and historical opener to a three part event, Part One touched on gospel hymns, solo and quartet performances, and spoken word. The event featured various talented performers; Abigail the Story Teller, Telesha Rae Heiling, Frederick Allen, and local sensation the Gatewood Brothers.

Another featured attraction of the event was the ribbon cutting on the All We Need Is Love Art Exhibit on display inside the Ingram Room. Guests were encouraged to walk through the exhibit, soaking in the meaning of the art while taking a silent moment to muse on the emotion each displayed work instilled in the beholder. Produced by Anson County native Dr. Florita Bell Griffin, who now resides in Houston, Texas, the All We Need Is Love exhibit is an AI generated tribute to the contributions made by black men in society.