ANSON — As part of its ongoing teacher-recruiting mission, Anson County Schools participated in a teacher recruitment opportunity held at Methodist University on February 21.

Over past two weeks, the district has worked with Wingate University, Livingstone College, Coker University, and North Carolina Central University.

Other recruiting visits are scheduled to take place over the next two months at Wingate University, UNC Charlotte, UNC Pembroke, East Carolina University, Appalachian State University, Pfeiffer University, and the National Teachers of Color Virtual Recruitment Fair. The school district is continuing to make every effort to think outside the box when it comes to providing well−trained educators to teach Anson County students.