Becoming a “Chicken Tender” with Richmond County 4-H As the weather begins to warm and the first flowers start peeking out of the ground, you can feel that Spring is just around the corner. With Spring comes spring chicks. Richmond County 4-H has jumped head on into several activities where our youth get hands-on learning experiences with chickens.

Matthew Sasser | Fascination, fear, joy, animosity — AI raises questions and emotions “ChatGPT stands as a powerful and versatile language model, offering users assistance and information on a myriad of topics. However, beneath its seemingly benign surface lies a landscape fraught with potential pitfalls and risks that demand our attention. As we embrace the capabilities of ChatGPT, it becomes imperative to explore the shadows cast by this sophisticated AI tool.”

Outrage over Flea Market leads Commissioners’ to enact six month moratorium WADESBORO — For the second time, citizens came before Anson commissioners to air their grievances regarding the news of a flea market coming to the area on Faulkner Rd. near Hopewell Methodist Church in the Burnsville community.

Wadesboro Fire Department controls vacant apartment fire A vacant apartment on East Wade Street in Wadesboro caught fire around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday. “Engine 2 arrived on scene and found a 2 story duplex with heavy fire on the Charlie side,” stated a Facebook post from the WPD. “Engine 3 secured the water supply. Station 3 members provided man power. An aggressive stop was made controlling the fire to one portion of the structure.” The fire department was spotted packing up their equipment around 9:00 a.m. that morning.

Black History Month wax museum educates and delights WADESBORO — The Caraway Foundation’s annual Blacks in Wax Museum by the Anson Youth Leaders Academy (AYLA) was held at the South Piedmont Community Center Lockhart Taylor Center Sunday, February 25, 2024.

HOLLA! kicks off first installment of the History of Soul Music WADESBORO — HOLLA! Community partnered with the North Carolina Arts Council to present the first installment of History of Soul Music, Part One-The Beginning.

Anson County Schools participate in teacher recruitment opportunity ANSON — As part of its ongoing teacher-recruiting mission, Anson County Schools participated in a teacher recruitment opportunity held at Methodist University on February 21.

Anson Early College inducts new National Honor Society members Anson Early College recognizes its newest National Honor Society members. NHS has long been celebrated for equipping students with the knowledge and skills required for effective leadership.

Wadesboro Primary celebrates fitness with new Cubs on the Run afterschool program WADESBORO ­­−─ The Wadesboro Primary School has started Cubs on the Run, an after school program geared towards getting students off the couch and running towards a goal.