Union County Playmakers, Wingate University host playwriting event

WINGATE — Interested in trying your hand at playwriting or already an accomplished writer? Put your creativity to work by writing a 10-minute script and watch your play come to life when the Union County Playmakers hosts a New Play Day at Wingate University on April 28. The script submission deadline is March 12.

Writers ages 15 and older may submit scripts for plays that have not been previously published or performed and that are suitable for general or youth audiences. Scripts may be rejected if they are determined to be inappropriate or if they cannot be produced under the production restrictions of time and space. No more than two scripts per playwright may be submitted.

This event is a partnership between the Playmakers and Wingate University’s Communications Department and Drama Society. These organizations will provide the space for one technical rehearsal and performance, advertising and basic staging materials; playwrights will provide the script, actors and director, if desired. Playmakers could assist with a director or casting, if needed.

The process follows the following steps:

1) Engage your creative self.

2) Write a ten-minute play using the standard script format that can be performed on a bare stage or with limited staging and props.

3) Submit your script no later than March 12 to info@unioncountyplaymakers.org; include your name, email and phone numbers.

4) If your play is presented, you may cast and direct your script as a staged reading or memorized performance. If you need help casting or directing, Union County Playmakers will help.

5) Present your ten-minute play on April 28 at Wingate University.

For more information, visit unioncountyplaymakers.org.