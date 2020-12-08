Streater leaves board as longest serving Commissioner

WADESBORO — When water was not reaching his part of the county in 1988, Ross Streater knew he had to make a change.

He ran to be an Anson County Commissioner and 32 years later, he leaves his chair as one of the longest serving Commissioner in the state of North Carolina.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long,” Streater laughed. “When I think back, it seems like it was yesterday! I’ve really enjoyed being a commissioner. I think I’ve helped a lot of people.”

That recognition that something needed to be done about access to water for his part of the county was Streater’s involvement in local politics. He has since seen water expand to reach an estimated 80% of the county, compared to the 20% when he started.

Term after term, Streater returned to campaigning because he did not want to stop helping the people of Anson, his favorite part of the job.

He served for the last 20 years as either the Chairman or Vice-Chairman.

“Since on the Board, we have built all new elementary schools in addition to the high school,” Streater said. “…We have a new 9-1-1 and EMS center.”

Streater applauds the great relationship the board has had with the Anson’s Board of Education since he began. He said most of the commissioner and school board across the state do not get along, but here in Anson County, it is a different story.

During his last meeting on Nov. 10, Streater received a letter from Governor Roy Cooper and multiple awards. The commissioners spoke about his character and even presented him a slideshow of his service over the years.

“I feel good and at least I know people appreciate what I’ve done,” Streater said about his last meeting. “I really have enjoyed doing what I have done over the years.”

While working as a Commissioner, Streater also worked with the local telephone company, where he actually worked longer than he was a commissioner. When he started, it was called North Carolina Telephone Company, but now it is known as Windstream.

“I was on the job for 43 years,” Streater said. “I retired because of health reasons.”

Streater was diagnosed with sarcoidosis and throat cancer, but he is in remission now.

“I thank God for my years,” Streater said. “Most of all I thank God.”

Even though Streater will no longer be on the board, he is confident the county will be in good hands. He said Barron Monroe is the best county manager he has ever seen and Monroe is leading the county in the right direction.

“I think I’m leaving the county better than I found it in ‘88,” Streater said. “Especially financial-wise. We have a great county manager and department heads and employees.”

Looking forward, he hopes the commissioners will continue pursuing projects that are already in the works.

“I would like to see a new middle school,” Streater said. “And I’d like to see a new Social Services building. I would say they are the top two on the list that need to be done.”

For now, he will be spending time with his granddaughter, volunteering and, if his health holds up, he may run again for office.