COVID continues to spread in Anson

WADESBORO — Even with a vaccine in site, COVID-19 is not letting up as cases continue to rise at the fastest rate since March around the country.

Emergency department visits for COVID symptoms increased in all seven regions of the state during the week ending on Nov. 28, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

In Anson County’s region, this increase has been going on since the week ending on Halloween and it is the second spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Anson County Health Department strongly advises residents to keep wearing a mask, practice social distancing and to wash your hands often because the county’s numbers are “rising quickly.”

There are currently 1,029 total COVID-19 cases in the county, which is about 4.2% of the county’s total population based on the United States Census population estimate of Anson in July of 2019. Of those total cases, 128 are active.

The health department reported two more deaths related to the virus over the week. The total in now at 18.

NCDHHS announced the reported new cases for one day jumped from 5,000 to 6,000 in less than a week.

“This is very worrisome,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D., said in a Dec. 5 press release. “We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing.”

This shows there is an “even more viral spread” across the state.

“I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus,” Cohen said. “Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often.”

