Junior strides to top standings

LILESVILLE — No one in the county can catch him and a majority of his competitors can’t either, but the Anson High School Junior is not breaking his stride anytime soon.

Trenton Smith has been running since he was in seventh grade. He keeps coming back year after year with his laces tied, ready to do better than the year before.

Smith currently ranked around 12th place out of 100 runners. His 5K time is at 20:06, but he’s pushing for 19 minutes this season and his determination takes his goal a step further. He hopes to place in the Top 5 during his senior year.

Recently, Smith finished third during cross country’s preseason meet on Dec. 1. Then on Dec. 1, he came in ninth place.

There is no doubt he is up there with the best of the best against high school runners and other runners in the county.

“I’ve won many races, 5Ks,” Smith said. “There’s one in Wadesboro…I’ve won that one last year. I won in Polkton for three years in a row.”

The Lilesville resident won the 2019 Coca-Cola Polar Bear 5K Run and Walk in Wadesboro. Smith, only 15 at the time, beat everyone with his 19:59 time, winning gift cards and medals.

Running has even become a family event, all thanks to Smith. Smith got his two siblings involved with running. His older brother ran with him and he graduated last year. Now his little sister is running too.

“Me and my sister always go on runs together,” Smith said. “I like to think we (race), but she doesn’t!”

Running in races or on his own free time looks a little different than it does for the Bearcats.

Smith normally listens to music, mostly Hip Hop, when he’s running on his own. He said it makes the time go by faster.

“If I’m at practice, I just think to myself about life,” Smith said.

Practices for Smith and the Bearcats runners differ each day.

“Mondays are long runs which are 45 minutes to an hour,” Smith explained. “Tuesdays are sprints…Wednesdays are four minute runs and Thursdays is our mile run. Friday is our recovery.”

Smith prefers the long distance runs, which makes sense since he is dominating the cross country field.

The long distance runs at practice are between six and seven miles, according to Smith.

Luckily, cross country hasn’t looked too foreign in the pandemic. Pre-COVID runners were spread out while on the course. Now, even more.

The runners are separated into two different starting groups. Once at the starting line, runners are able to take their masks off, according to Smith.

“I like to figure out where I am as a whole,” Smith said. “So it is difficult with two groups.”

But Smith continues despite the COVID-19 regulations on focusing on his very achievable goals.

When he’s not running, Smith plays the tuba or sousaphone. But, he still prefers running over playing in the band.

He’s hoping to continue running in his college career while pursuing a business management degree. He’s chasing after a dream to move out of the state and continue his education in Florida.

Smith and the Bearcats compete again on Dec. 14 for the second regular meet of the season.

