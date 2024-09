Stations were set up so students had an opportunity to try a little bit of everything.

Science experiments, musical instruments and the opportunity to meet some cool animals courtesy of the Wadesboro Rotary Club Planetarium and Science Center took place at Wadesboro Primary School last week.

STEM activities build skills that are crucial to a student’s future success.

Students experimenting at Wadesboro Primary School.

