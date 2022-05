Ansonia Theatre premieres “Alice in Wonderland: Down the Rabbit Hole” this week WADESBORO —Fresh faces will be making their debut in The Ansonia Theatre’s production of “Alice in Wonderland: Down the Rabbit Hole” which premieres this week.

Mother’s Day fun projects Students in Mrs. McBride’s class designed cups and planted pine trees for a unique and environmentally friendly Mother’s Day project.

Rick Stanfield | Failure is not an option I decided a few years ago that I wasn’t going to let my circumstances define my legacy. As dramatic as that sounds, we all leave a legacy and many times, the impact of our lives won’t be discovered until years after we’ve passed. As my wife and I slept in a car a few years ago, I decided quickly that I did not want that part of my life to be what I left behind. I was not ready to end my story, as I was a child of the highest God. He didn’t intend for this to be the way my book ended.

Bo Wagner | A cult we must stand against Some churches are, I suppose, utterly worthy of the epithets “toxic” and even “cultic.” Mind you, those terms should never be thrown around lightly, though they often are. But when something is deserved, it is deserved.

Special Olympics competition returns WADESBORO — After a two-year hiatus, the Spring Games by the Special Olympics Anson County returned in full force at the Anson High School track.

Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to prepare for hurricane season RALEIGH – The first week in May, Hurricane Preparedness Week, encourages preparedness and education about the dangers of hurricanes and remind everyone to be ready for tropical weather. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

Building skills with STEM activities Science experiments, musical instruments and the opportunity to meet some cool animals courtesy of the Wadesboro Rotary Club Planetarium and Science Center took place at Wadesboro Primary School last week.

John Hood | Some missing workers are really lost RALEIGH — North Carolina’s labor markets are healing — slowly. As of March, our state’s headline unemployment rate was 3.5%, comparable to where it was before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. More importantly, while our labor-force participation is still significantly below the pre-COVID rate 59.2%, it is improving. It was 57.7% in March, up from 56.2% a year ago.

Rick Stanfield | Navigate by the word of God I was driving through Georgia a few weeks ago and it was 9 o’clock at night, dark and I had no idea where I was at. I was at the complete mercy of my navigation system that was directing me on every turn I made. I thought, what in the world did we do before we had these modern marvels of technology? A voice spoke to me regarding the traffic ahead, and even what lane I needed to be in to make my next exit.

ACLU files lawsuit against NC Department of Public Safety for inhume treatment of incarcerated transgender woman RALEIGH — The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of North Carolina, and Patterson Harkavy LLP today filed a complaint on behalf of Kanautica Zayre-Brown, a transgender woman incarcerated at Anson Correctional Institution who is being denied essential gender-affirming health care. Mrs. Zayre-Brown has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, a serious medical condition, and for several years has requested necessary treatment consistent with established medical standards. DPS officials’ pattern of inhumane treatment has caused Mrs. Zayre-Brown physical health complications and extreme emotional and psychological distress, leading to thoughts of self-harm and suicide.

Rob Schofield | Five simple Tax Day truths the political right would rather you not consider If you’re not among the 7% or so of Americans who were expected to file for an extension, Tax Day 2022 has come and gone.