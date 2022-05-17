POLKTON — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Clays for Commerce event at Four Branches Sporting Preserve in Polkton.

With a 14-station European style sporting clays course, as well as five stand games, Four Branches offers shooting opportunities that replicate shots hunters might encounter in field shooting. Other outdoor activities include quail hunting, dove hunting, white-tailed deer hunting, and eastern wild turkey hunting.

• 1st Place: Plank Road Realty Inc. (Jeremy Taylor, David Edwards, Scott Martin, Brian Allen)

• 2nd Place: Southern Piedmont Piping and Fabrication, Inc. (Mitch Martin, Paul Rodgers, Larry Allen, Paige Tucker)

• 3rd place: Uwharrie Bank (Linc Martin, Walt Martin, Ryan Moran, Joe Everett)

Paige Tucker earned the honor of top male shooter. Mary Gilson won top female shooter.

Split the Pot Winners included Brian Hartsell, Paul Rodgers and Larry Allen.

“We would like to thank all of our sponsors, teams, and Four Branches for making it a great day for sporting clays, and for their continued support of the Anson Chamber,” stated the Chamber in their newsletter.