Chairman Bricken updates commissioners on the proposed sewer line project WADESBORO — Following up on a recent visit to the board by Adam Kiker with LKC, Chairman JD Bricken provided an update on the proposed gravity sewer line extension, fielded questions from fellow commissioners, and presided over a vote on the project at the November 21 Board of Commissioners meeting.

Christmas comes early Jackie Usery, left, and Michael Langowski, center, pictured with Marshall Ray in H.W. Little Hardware, were spreading Christmas cheer Saturday morning in uptown Wadesboro by handing out Christmas cookies from the Ansonia Soup Kitchen.

Winter considerations for house plants Even with the protection of being indoors, house plants still face some winter stresses. Because of this, winter is a common time to see a decline in indoor plants. Here are some things to consider this winter when caring for your indoor plants.

School Resource Officers recover firearm from Anson High student WADESBORO — On the morning of November 28, 2023, the Wadesboro Police Department’s School Resource Officers recovered a firearm from a student at Anson High School.

Anson celebrates new electric charging station WADESBORO — Anson County has received a new electric charging station for local residents and travelers on their way to Charlotte or the beach, located at the Government Annex Building.

Medicaid expansion will prove extremely valuable in the fight against cancer December 1 is a monumental day for North Carolina. The Tar Heel State should feel a sense of pride and relief for the nearly 600,000 North Carolinians who are now eligible for affordable health insurance through Medicaid. We at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) are thrilled to see this decade-long fight culminate in the exciting rollout of Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid expansion launches in North Carolina RALEIGH — Today, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley celebrated the launch of Medicaid expansion, extending health care coverage to more than 600,000 newly eligible North Carolinians through NC Medicaid. Of those individuals, 300,000 North Carolinians were receiving limited Medicaid Family Planning benefits and have been automatically enrolled to receive full health care coverage through NC Medicaid starting today.

Rep. Hudson highlights work to strengthen grid resiliency on anniversary of Moore County attack WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-09) released the following statement in recognition of the upcoming one year anniversary of the Moore County attack:

State transportation leaders give update on projects planned for Anson County WADESBORO — Anson citizens had an opportunity to share feedback on the HWY 74 bypass and upcoming transportation projects planned throughout the county on Tuesday, Nov, 28.

Learning about civics and service On October 16-19, Anson County 4-H’er Jahzaria Underwood participated in the Governor’s Page Program which gives North Carolina high school students the opportunity for hands-on participation in state government. Hosted by VolunteerNC in Raleigh, pages learned about history, civics, service, and professional development. Jahzaria’s most memorable experience was getting to meet with Governor Roy Cooper!