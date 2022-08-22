Anson Middle School staff, parents, students and community members volunteered for Community Connect Day, an opportunity to build relationships and make the community look a little nicer. Photo courtesy of Anson County Schools

Anson Middle School staff, parents, students and community members volunteered for Community Connect Day, an opportunity to build relationships and make the community look a little nicer.

Photo courtesy of Anson County Schools

Anson Middle School staff, parents, students and community members volunteered for Community Connect Day, an opportunity to build relationships and make the community look a little nicer.