Elizabeth Pee Dee Baptist Church honor hometown servants Homecoming 2022 at Elizabeth Pee Dee Baptist Church culminated with a recognition service for individuals nominated for their exemplary service to Anson County, particularly after the pandemic.

Ready for school Anson Middle School staff, parents, students and community members volunteered for Community Connect Day, an opportunity to build relationships and make the community look a little nicer.

Thomas Mills | Return of retail politics Last week, we heard a lot about Cheri Beasley’s “go everywhere” strategy. The U.S. Senate candidate is traveling to counties across the state, talking to voters, and trying to build momentum for her campaign in a state that has only elected on Democrat to the U.S. Senate once in the past 20 years. And it appears to be paying dividends. Polls have her tied or leading.

Bo Wagner | A ladies meeting, and the lady of the meeting While all churches rightfully have their own unique flavor, I suppose the hymn books, King James Bibles, male pastor and male deacons, and regular lighting gives mine away as a traditional kind of church. As such, about fifty weeks out of the year, my wife/church secretary comes and asks me how I want something done, and then she sees to it exactly the way I ask. But about those other two weeks…

Tom Campbell | Back to school problems Bells are ringing across North Carolina as some 1.5 million children start another school year. Can you remember your back-to-school experiences? There was always a bit of anxiety and excitement to learn who would be your teacher and what friends were in your class.

Suspect arrested for May murder of Nicolas Tyson WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has obtained warrants for the suspect responsible for the May murder of Nicolas L. Tyson.

Family Fall Fest scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 at Anson AG Expo & Fair WADESBORO — The 2022 Anson Ag Expo & Fair is set and planning is underway for another great festival for families to enjoy. Family Fall Fest is scheduled for Friday night, September 23 on the square and West Wade Street in Wadesboro, NC. Mark your calendars to come visit, and better yet, participate.

Anson County awarded rural technology access grant with Spectrum CHARLOTTE — Spectrum announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of $4 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to 2,940 homes and small businesses in Anson County. Combined with the state grant of $4 million and a contribution from the County of $250,000, total project investment, including nearly $10.5 million from Spectrum, is $14.7 million.

Fall army worm management in bermudagrass hayfields The Fall Armyworm is a common pest in hay, especially bermudagrass varieties (Coastal, Tifton 44, Midland 99, etc.) and can decimate a crop if left unchecked.

One charged in Rockingham shooting ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man in reference to a shooting last Thursday evening.