Homecoming 2022 at Elizabeth Pee Dee Baptist Church culminated with a recognition service for individuals nominated for their exemplary service to Anson County, particularly after the pandemic.

“These Public Servants have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure that some of our citizens who couldn’t do for themselves were well cared for in the highest manner,” states a press release from the event. “They have truly lived the motto: ‘To whom much is given, much is required’ as they have utilized their time, talents and resources to enhance the quality of life for the people of the community and the county as a whole, not only through their places of employment, but through their caring spirit and generous nature. They have made a difference and we applaud them.”

The church made a special presentation to Mrs. Cheryl McLeod, the First Lady, for the love and support she provides for her husband as he serves as the Pastor along with his other community involvements and to Dr. Doris R. Asbury for her unwavering support and generous giving. Dr. Asbury served as Mistress of Ceremony for the Recognition Ceremony as well as on the Recognition Committee.

“It was truly a blessing that the Pastor and members of Elizabeth Pee Dee Baptist Church included this recognition ceremony in their Annual Homecoming Service,” states the press release. “It was without a doubt, a homecoming that all who attended can remember as a time of “giving back” and “giving thanks.”