The following information comes from the Eat Smart, Move More Holiday Challenge Newsletter. To find out more about the challenge or to sign up for free, go to: https://esmmweighless.com/holidaychallenge/.

Many of us have a favorite holiday recipe that we know does not fit into our calorie budget. Instead of forgoing a favorite holiday treat, try healthier substitutions for some of the ingredients. Your challenge this week is to find one holiday recipe that you would ordinarily make during this season and swap a few ingredients for healthier ones. Keep in mind the purpose the ingredient plays in the recipe to help find a substitute that will yield a good finished product. An easy way to make a recipe healthier is to reduce the amount of sugar by half. Oftentimes there is much more sugar in a recipe than needed.

Below are some helpful substitutions:

● Plain Greek yogurt for sour cream or mayonnaise.

● Zucchini noodles for pasta. (This does require a spiralizer tool).

● Unsweetened applesauce for oil.

● Mashed avocado, mashed bananas, or pumpkin puree for half the butter.

● Walnuts instead of croutons.

● Whole wheat flour instead of white flour.

Other ways to substitute food items for healthier options can be found in the Holiday Challenge newsletter, so be sure to sign up if you have not.

Roshunda Terry is the County Extension Director.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://ansonrecord.com/subscribe.