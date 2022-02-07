WADESBORO — It’s Girl Scout cookie time!

For over 100 years, Girl Scouts have been selling cookies to help finance troop activities including meetings, camping and other outdoor adventures, program outings and community service projects.

This year Anson Girl Scouts from Troop 1389 have learned about international cuisine, woodworking and textile arts. Activities included camping at a local state park, visiting the zoo, attending a theatre event, riding horses at the Outer Banks and participating in community service events such as the Young Professionals of Anson Day of Caring and a food drive for Anson Crisis Ministry.

“When selling cookies, our Girl Scouts also learn how to run a small business – from customer service to inventory, money-handling to marketing…life skills that will serve them well into adulthood” Cynthia Hassell, the troop’s Cookie Manager, noted.

Girl Scout Troop 1389 is the only active troop right now in Anson County for Anson County girls in grades K-12. The troop meets in Peachland two to three times a month, but its members live throughout Anson County including White Store, Morven, Wadesboro, Peachland and Polkton.

Cookie booths will be open in Wadesboro on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm at Parsons Drug Company on S. Greene St. and the front parking lot at Anson Station Shopping Center on Hwy. 74. Booths will be open through February 26th and may extend the sale to March 5th depending on the weather and cookie availability. There is a limited supply of some flavors this year, including Samoas, S’mores and the new caramel-brownie-inspired Adventurefuls.

For information about Girl Scouts, call 704-731-6500 or visit http://www.hngirlscouts.org.

Laura Laney is the troop leader for Girl Scouts Troop 1389.

