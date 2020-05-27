Seniors graduate in drive-thru ceremony

WADESBORO — It was a gray and muggy Saturday on May 23 as dozens of cars lined up at the Walmart parking lot to participate in the drive-thru Graduation Ceremony hosted by Anson County Schools to honor the 2020 graduation classes of Anson Early College and Anson High School.
Each graduate was allowed to have two vehicles filled with family members to participate in the service. The families watched on as the graduates, one by one, walked up a paved sidewalk to receive their diploma from a table. Once they received their diplomas, per tradition, the graduates moved their tassel from right to left to symbolize that they had officially graduated.
“We are so excited to honor our graduates in a unique way this morning,” said Anson County Schools Superintendent Michael Freeman as he spoke from the podium which was placed in the middle of the football field. “We’re going to have fun, we’re going to make the best out of a challenging situation.”
Anson County High School Band Director Matthew Jarrod played the U.S. National Anthem on his trumpet after Freeman’s opening remarks. Anson County Schools Associate Superintendent Howard McLean followed Jarrod and led the ceremony in the Pledge of Allegiance.
“We didn’t know that the class of 2020 was going to be the pioneer class for the pandemic,” said Freeman. “I believe they’re going to grow from this experience. They’re going to gain in wisdom and become a stronger individual because of it.”
The ceremony was broadcasted Live on the Anson County Schools’ Facebook page. Family and friends of the graduating class posted messages of praise and encouragement throughout the service. “Love my hometown! We celebrate you all Class of 2020!” read one such post.
