Bach’s Lunch to-go only this year

Bach’s Lunch To Go will feature a chicken salad lunch with sides, dessert, and a drink
The ACAC has been taken orders in preparation for the event since May 6. Call 704 694 4950 to place an order and leave your name, phone number, and how many plates you would like to reserve.
The Bach’s Lunch has been a staple of Anson County since 1999.
Related Articles
WADESBORO — The Anson County Arts Council (ACAC) has hosted The Bach’s Lunch, a pun on “boxed lunch,” for over 20 years. This year, the lunch will be to-go only and it will be held on Wednesday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Drake Gallery located at 108 Rutherford Street in Wadesboro.
Bach’s Lunch To Go will feature a chicken salad lunch with sides, dessert, and a drink for $10. The ACAC has been taking orders in preparation for the event since May 6.
Call 704-694-4950 to place an order and leave your name, phone number, and how many plates you would like to reserve. Everyone who places an order by phone will be entered in a raffle.
“We know this is not the ideal situation we had hoped for, but we would like to keep some semblance of normalcy,” read ACAC in a Facebook post. “To help reduce contact, no actual tickets will be printed. Thanks for your understanding.”
Proceeds raised from Bach’s Lunch will go to fund a number of ACAC programs, such as art classes and workshops. Usually, some of the funds would also be used for a number of summer camps, but those have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Bach’s Lunch started in 1999 and the first few were held at First United Methodist Church. Later, a few Bach’s Lunches would be held at the Twin Valley Country Club and at the Anson County Arts Council. Eventually, the ACAC began hosting the lunches at First Presbyterian Church in Wadesboro and they plan on utilizing that location for future events.
Each summer, board members, docents, and volunteers offer their time and cooking skills to the event.
“We always have a lot of help in the kitchen and set up for the lunches,” said Traywick, “We usually have from 80 to 100 people at each event.”
In addition to the food, the Bach’s Lunch also features live performances from local musicians. Some of the entertainers in the past have included Gail Litaker with Eric Howell and Emily Litaker Privette, Joe Dutton and Knights at the Museum, Connie Thomas, Tommy Wooten, Carol High and Dr. Amy Horne, Jasper Brewer and the Ansonaires, Matt Bailey on the keyboard, Imari Scarborough on violin, and Barbara Webb on flute, Donnie Lewis, Kishia Dunlap & Company with Commemoration of the Color Purple, and Carson Hill
This year, Joe Dutton and the Knights of the Museum will provide curbside entertainment during the Bach’s Lunch.
Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471 or cwood@ansonrecord.com