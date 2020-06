WADESBORO — The Anson County Arts Council (ACAC) has hosted The Bach’s Lunch, a pun on “boxed lunch,” for over 20 years. This year, the lunch will be to-go only and it will be held on Wednesday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Drake Gallery located at 108 Rutherford Street in Wadesboro.

[…]