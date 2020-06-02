Board of Education selects new Superintendent

June 2, 2020 Anson Record News 0
For the Anson Record
Howard McClean has been selected to be the next Superintendent to replace Michael Freeman who is retiring.

    WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Education is pleased to advise that it has unanimously selected Mr. Howard E. McLean as its next Superintendent today to replace the retiring Michael Freeman. Mr. McLean has served the system as teacher, coach, and school administrator for 33 years.

    His philosophy, simply stated, is students and staff first. This servant leadership style reflects his philosophy that “a leader should be able to maximize the potential of everyone in the district.”

    In each school in which he served as a Principal, his leadership skills reflected a “can do” philosophy and resulted in significant academic improvement and community support. As Associate Superintendent of Schools, he has supervised a staff of thirty plus administrators and supervised budgets totaling in excess of $2.8 million dollars.

    As a community leader, he has served as both Chair and Vice-Chair of the Anson Chamber of Commerce, the Wadesboro Rotary Club Board of Directors, and a member of the Anson County Economic Development Board. Additionally, he was selected as Wachovia Principal of the Year.

    The Anson County Board of Education is confident that he possess the skills, attitudes and habits and is delighted that he has graciously agreed to lead the school system with seriousness of purpose and a physical and mental vigor essential for ensuring continued academic success for all students.

