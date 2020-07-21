Anson County Crime Reports

By Charles Wood Staff Writer
<p>Hyatt</p> <p>Photos Courtesy of the Anson County Jail</p>

<p>Kahan</p> <p>Photos Courtesy of the Anson County Jail</p>

<p>Rodgers</p> <p>Photos Courtesy of the NC State Bureau of Investigation</p>

July 11

WADESBORO — At 10 a.m. Marvin Andrew Rodgers, 43, was taken into custody and charged with failure to report as a sex offender. Rodgers was convicted in Feb. 2000 of assaulting a 23 year-old victim in 1999. He is being held under no bond and was given no court date.

July 14

WADESBORO — At 3:03 p.m. Jaquavion Jamont Hailey, 22, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. Hailey is charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was given no bail or court date.

July 15

POLKTON — At 10:04 p.m. deputies reported to Polkton following a report of someone with a firearm. Amajalek Dchavis Pickett, 19, was cited for misdemeanor carrying a concealed violation and misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV substance. Picket was not given a bond or court dates.

WADESBORO — At 2:46 a.m. Dennis Claude Carver, 49, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. Carver is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and a magistrate order for possession of stolen goods/property. He is being held under a $15,000 secured bond and has been given court dates.

July 16

WADESBORO — At 7:35 p.m. Donald Ormand Knight, 39, was taken into custody to serve active warrants. Knight is charged with felony breaking and entering. He was held under an unsecured $10,000 bond and was given court dates.

WADESBORO — At 8:27 p.m. Anson County Deputies arrived on Burlington Street to serve Brent Matthew Hyatt, 33, a warrant. Hyatt was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of stolen Goods/property. Hyatt is being held under a secured $50,000 bond and given court dates.

July 20

WADESBORO — At 9:48 a.m. Brandon-Lee Dewayne Kahan, 31, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. Kahan is charged with domestic violence protective order violation and discharge of a firearm in city limits. He was held under a $7,500 bond and given court dates.

