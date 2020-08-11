Drive-thru open house for Anson County Schools

August 11, 2020
By Charles Wood Staff Writer
    WADESBORO — Anson County Schools will be hosting their open houses from Wednesday, August 12 until Thursday, August 13. Due to COVID-19, all Open House events will be drive-thru.

    “During these drive-thru Open House events, parents will be able to complete internet connectivity forms, pick up a laptop for their child, some schools are giving out school supplies, etc,” said Anne Hyatt, Public Information Officer of Anson County Schools. “Each school may have a different spin on their open house but they are all essentially the same format.”

    “If families don’t have internet access, they can answer accordingly on their internet connectivity questionnaire,” said Hyatt. “Our district’s intent is to give each child without internet access a hotspot or if they don’t have access to a cell signal for a hotspot, they will get an external hard drive with all the lessons, videos, etc on the hard drive.”

    Laptops will be distributed to those students that indicated a need for one on the questionnaire filled out during the Open House. “We do not yet know how many students will be issued a laptop. Additional laptops are being ordered,” said Hyatt.

    Anson County Schools will start the school year on August 17. Students will receive their first 9 weeks and 3 days of instruction through remote learning.

    Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471 or at cwood@ansonrecord.com