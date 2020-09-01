Seniors receive COVID-19 tips and tasty treats

Grace Senior Center employees hands out 125 goody bags filled with information and supplies on Aug. 27.
WADESBORO — Despite having to keep doors closed, the Grace Senior Center has found away to make sure the seniors of Anson County are up to date with information.
On Aug. 27 employees of the Grace Senior Center handed out informational packets, supplies and, of course, some cookies in a socially distanced drive-thru.
Activities Director Mary Lindsey-Jones organized and prepared the 125 bags to be handed out. The bags included visors, lip balm, sun block and masks.
This month’s goody bag included a flyer explaining the 3-W’s: wear a mask, wait six-feet apart, and wash your hands. There was also information about the State Health Insurance Assistance, evidence-based programs and the 2020 Census.
Employees greeted seniors at the car window, asked if he or she was registered to vote and then would pass along a separate sheet for absentee voting information, if needed.
The purpose is for all seniors to get the information they need while they follow proper quarantine instructions.
“It is a way to show we still love and support them,” Lindsey-Jones said. “It makes my day to see their smiles when they receive the goody bag.”
Aside from seeing the seniors during drive-by events like this, Lindsey-Jones and other employees make calls to check in on the seniors. She joked that getting to call all the seniors is a challenge since all they want to do is talk.
It has been difficult during quarantine for some of the seniors, according to Lindsey-Jones. Many are not allowed to see their kids or grandchildren, on top of not being able to come to the center. A simple call from Lindsey-Jones and others means the world to the seniors.
Most seniors are more than ready to come back, but with the pandemic still looming, they are scared. So until the center reopens, this simple gesture served to show the seniors the Grace Senior Center is still there for them during a difficult time.
Seniors can look forward to next month’s event, a drive-thru picnic, on Sept. 22.
Reach Liz O’Connell at 267-467-5613 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com. Follow on Twitter @_eoconnell.