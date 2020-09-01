Seniors receive COVID-19 tips and tasty treats

WADESBORO — Anson County health officials remain frustrated by the community’s lack of adherence to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, and by those who have tested positive being unwilling to provide key information about their travels and contacts with others.

Over the last two weeks the county has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. The total number of reported cases increased by 64 in those last two weeks. As of Aug. 31, there are 28 active cases in Anson County, a decrease of seven from Aug. 17, according to the department’s Facebook. There are four reported deaths.

Health Director Fred Thompson said in an interview that the county, and the country more broadly, can only hope to mitigate the spread of the virus through practicing the now-cliche “3 W’s”: wash your hands, wait six feet apart and wear a mask.

“As health director, my biggest frustration is at the grocery stores and (retail) stores, there’s just too many people that are ignoring the mask mandate,” Thompson said. “Retail establishments are not supposed to let you in,” he continued, but conceded that it’s difficult for stores with young staff to entrust them with enforcing this rule.

Anson County has seen four “outbreaks” — meaning two or more people have tested positive within an organization — at …. These have since cleared up, with one of the nursing homes having only the minimum amount of cases to be considered an outbreak, according to Nursing Director Dana Thomas.

Thomas added that the nursing homes in the county are doing a good job of testing staff and residents, as well as limiting visitors.

The Anson County Health Department (ACHD) itself, however, has been put under immense strain by the demand for testing and contacting tracing, which involves reaching out to each person that tests positive to obtain crucial data about where they’ve been and who they’ve been in close proximity to.

All of this has been added to their regular duties. ACHD only has six nurses, including Thomas and a nurse that works primarily with the WIC program, who are conducting COVID-19 tests.

“Managing the pandemic since March and as about as far out as we can see, comes on top of maintaining our core mandated public health services,” Thompson said.

He explained that contact tracing is most effective if there is a small number of cases and if results are available within 24 hours of testing, but that is often not the case. There have been times where results have come in within 48 hours after the Wednesday test, and other times when they don’t come in until the following Monday or later.

To help, the state has provided the county with two additional staff members to help with contact tracing remotely.

“Nurses had to step away from their regular duties to do contact tracing so (the new contact tracers) helped a lot because it allows them to get back to their regular work schedule,” said Dinikia Savage, the public health educator for the ACHD.

Thomas urged the public to answer their phones when contact tracers call, for those who test positive to do their best to provide accurate information about the people they’ve come into contact with, and said that there need not be any concern about providing this information to the Health Department.

About half of the people who have tested positive have resisted telling contact tracers about who they’ve come into contact with, according to Thomas, resisting with reasoning along the lines of, “I’ve told everybody I’ve been around, you don’t need to know that.”

Often times, too, a person who has tested positive may only know superficial information about the people they have been in close contact with, making it difficult to assist health officials, said Evonne Burr, administrative officer with the ACHD.