Anson County Crime Report: Sept. 30

WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriff’s office is seeking assistance from the public in finding a suspect who has been on the run for over a month.

Charles Travis Watts, 38, failed to show during his domestic violence protection order, according to Lieutenant Brian Tice. Since then, Watts has been on the run from officers.

Most recently, Watts took off running on Sept. 21, hopped into a vehicle and started a vehicle chase. Then he started another foot chase after leaving the vehicle.

Tice said Watts has racked up other charges since the first incident that caused a domestic violence protection order to be issued.

Anyone who has seen Watts or know of his whereabouts are asked to call the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188 or dial 9-1-1.

Here are the other incident reports from the week.

Sept. 21

LILESVILLE — At 10:04 a.m., deputies responded to Vintage Road following a report of credit card and ATM machine fraud. There are no arrests yet.

Sept. 22

PEACHLAND — At 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to NC 218 following a report of a larceny.

WADESBORO — At 4:47 p.m. deputies responded to Cherrywood Place following a child abuse report. The report came in from the Department of Social Services. The daughter was hit by her father with a switch, leaving little bruising. The child reported she was being disrespectful and no abuse was determined in this case.

POLKTON — At 9:51 p.m. deputies responded to Nance Road following a simple assault report.

Sept. 23

PEACHLAND — At 2:35 a.m., deputies responded to Edwards Store Road following a report of damage to personal property.

Sept. 24

WADESBORO — At 11:16 a.m., deputies responded to the Department of Social Services following a report of cyberstalking.

WADESBORO — At 11:43 a.m., deputies responded to Cedar Creek Road following a non-forced breaking and entering report.

WADESBORO — At 3:58 p.m., deputies responded to the Anson County Jail following a possession and stolen property report.

Sept. 25

WADESBORO — At 9:39 p.m., deputies responded to Dusty Road following a larceny report.

Sept. 26

PEACHLAND — At 4:24 a.m., deputies responded to Cappadocia Church Road following reports of larceny and a non-forced breaking and entering.

WADESBORO — At 11:16 a.m., deputies responded to Winfree Road following a domestic report and damage to personal property report.

WADESBORO — At 11:21 a.m., deputies responded to NC 109, following a report to investigate a death. The cause of death is natural.

WADESBORO — At 1:52 p.m., deputies responded to Greene Street following a drug paraphernalia report.

LILESVILLE — At 6:26 p.m., deputies responded to Haileys Ferry Road following a report to investigate a death. The cause of death is natural.

Sept. 27

WADESBORO — At 10:32 a.m., deputies responded to Wall Street following a mother’s report of her 11 year-old receiving text messages to send a suspect nude photographs. No photos were exchanged, according to Lieutenant Tice. There is an ongoing investigation to find the suspect.

MORVEN — At 4:13 p.m., deputies responded to Cason Oldfield Road, following a damage to personal property report.