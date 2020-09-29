Vehicles struck in Wadesboro shooting

WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting which took place the morning of Sunday, Sept. 20 about a shooting on Gills Circle.

After receiving the first call around 9:30 a.m., one vehicle, which was shot at, came to the police department. While the officers gathered information, the department received another call to Gills Circle where they saw a second vehicle with bullet holes, according to Chief Thedis Spencer.

The detectives recovered several bullet casings. Spencer believes there was between 15 and 30 shots fired.

Witnesses described a burgundy vehicle coming through the area at a high speed, according to Chief Spencer. The burgundy vehicle was shooting at two vehicles and a resident. No one got hurt during this altercation.

Detectives are currently investigating this case and there are no suspects at this time.